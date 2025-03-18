By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINE military is prepared to support a civilian convoy that will head to contested areas of the South China Sea in May to deliver supplies to local vessels and perform a “sea concert.”

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) wants these civilian organizers to coordinate with the military to ensure their safety, Philippine Navy Rear Admiral Roy Vincent T. Trinidad told a news briefing on Tuesday.

“The Armed Forces welcomes all civic groups that would like to show support to the stance of the government in the West Philippine Sea,” he said, referring to areas of the South China Sea within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“The Philippine Navy, the Armed Forces and other government agencies are always ready to support them in their endeavor and to provide assistance, if and when necessary,” he added.

The Atin Ito (This is Ours) coalition on Monday said it was finalizing the details of the voyage, but it is planning to start the trip to the Spratly Islands on May 25.

The mission will last three days, Rafaela David, president of party-list group Akbayan and co-convener of the coalition, told a news briefing.

The groups would deliver supplies to Filipino fishermen and troops and hold a concert to assert Philippine sovereignty over certain features of the disputed waterway, she added.

“Actions like this — a group sail and the third organized by that particular group — is very much welcome provided that they get the right coordination with the appropriate government agency,” Mr. Trinidad said.

Ms. David earlier said they would not seek government approval for their mission to ensure it is purely civilian-led.

Mr. Trinidad said they are willing to escort civilian sails, but on a “case-to-case basis.”

“The presence of the AFP and the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea is based on the patrol plans of the Northern Luzon Command and Western Command,” he said. “In the event of specific details, like particular requests for escorts by different civil society groups, this will be taken up on a case-to-case basis.”

The Philippine Navy expects a “foreign player” to react to the Philippine convoy, Mr. Trinidad said, alluding to China. “Tensions… are not the result of the actions of the Armed Forces. This is the result of a foreign player who would like to control not only the West Philippine Sea but also the South China Sea.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. A United Nations-backed tribunal in The Hague in 2016 voided China’s claim for being illegal.

The Philippines and China have repeatedly clashed in the sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, due to overlapping claims over disputed maritime features.

Manila has accused China’s coast guard of aggression at sea, while Beijing is furious over what it calls repeated provocations and territorial incursions by its neighbor’s coast guard.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trinidad said the Philippine military could secure the Environment department while it conducts biodiversity research at Reed Bank and Commodore Reef and as it sets up a scientific research station at Thitu Island.

“The role of the Armed Forces is to provide a security blanket in any part of the archipelago to allow other government agencies to be able to perform their mandate,” he said. “If we have to… escort them, as what we have done in the past… then we are prepared for that.”