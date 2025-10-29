Rainy weather conditions are expected in more than a dozen areas of the country during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day over the weekend, due to the effects of two weather systems, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Before the weekend, a low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to form off the eastern coast of Visayas along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), likely bringing rainy weather conditions in many parts of the country over the weekend, PAGASA said in a statement.

During All Saints’ Day on Saturday, the LPA and ITCZ are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms affecting Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, the Bicol Region, Aurora, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

In Cagayan Valley, cloudy skies with rain are expected, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are likely in the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the possibility of localized rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA also said.

On Sunday, during the observance of All Souls’ Day, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue over MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, the Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, still due to the influence of the LPA and ITCZ.

The rest of the country may experience rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said that the LPA set to affect the country over the weekend is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone. — Edg Adrian A. Eva