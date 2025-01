Child advocacy groups defend the controversial Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Bill, citing various misinformation propagated against the bill.

They also call on the Senate and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to review the substitute bill submitted by Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, January 23.

Resource Person: Au Quilala, Deputy Executive Director of Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Edited by Jayson John D. Marinas