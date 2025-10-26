A BILL seeking to establish a social pension program for persons with disabilities (PWD) was filed in the House of Representatives in early October, as part of efforts to expand government support for the sector.

House Bill No. 5400 proposes a P1,500 monthly stipend for indigent PWDs, aiming to deliver “regular financial support” for basic needs such as food and shelter and ease the economic burden on families.

“PWDs face unique challenges that often hinder their full participation in society,” Palawan Rep. Rosalie Ang Salvame said in the bill’s explanatory note, which was filed on Oct. 9.

She said while there are laws providing assistance to people with disabilities, “there remains a gap in institutionalized financial assistance for PWDs, especially those who are indigent, unemployed or unable to earn a living due.”

To qualify, persons with disabilities must be registered with their local government’s disability registry, certified as indigent and not receiving any pension from government or private institutions, according to the bill. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio