THE MARCOS administration on Monday said it is intensifying efforts against corruption following calls of major Philippine business groups for a swift and decisive action, amid what they described as “historic, massive and unprecedented” scandal involving public works projects.

“So much has been done and many more are still being investigated,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino, citing initiatives such as the creation of the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“The President and the administration share the sentiment of businessmen, which is why investigations continue, and actions are being expedited to hold those involved accountable.”

In a joint resolution, major Philippine business organizations over the weekend urged Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to take swift and decisive actions against corruption, warning that the controversy has damaged investor confidence and posed serious threat to the country’s economy, governance, and international standing.

They noted that while businesses regularly pay taxes and regulatory fees, they expect the government to act transparently and uphold accountability in return.

The coalition, comprising the Makati Business Club, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines, among others, also called on the President to empower the ICI with greater authority to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those involved in the alleged anomalies.

They cautioned that continued inaction could weaken the Philippines’ competitiveness and deter foreign investment.

They added that restoring integrity in government operations is essential to rebuilding public trust and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Ms. Castro said Malacañang agrees that the ICI could use “more teeth,” but maintained that it is already performing well under existing authority.

“When the ICI calls witnesses — even senators and members of Congress — they cooperate and respond. The investigation is proceeding smoothly,” she said.

Asked whether the President is open to granting the ICI expanded powers through legislation, as proposed by Caloocan Rep. Edgar R. Erice, Ms. Castro said the President “will not close the door” on the idea but sees no immediate need.

“If there’s room for improvement, the President is always open. But right now, the ICI’s work speaks for itself,” she said.

INFRA COST-CUTTING PLAN

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said that it will soon release its recommendations to lower the project cost for local infrastructure projects, as the agency faces mounting scrutiny over corruption.

“Very soon, we will be coming up not just with an across the board (recommendation), but a per-region adjustment to the cost of materials throughout the projects,” Public Works Secretary Vincencio B. Dizon said during the agency’s budget hearing.

The recommendations are part of the agency’s revamp amid the scandal that involved contractors and Public Works officials who allegedly siphoned off funds meant for flood control projects.

“In the next few weeks, we will be announcing a recommendation already and this must be applied immediately, not just moving forward, but must be applied immediately, especially, for those projects that are still ongoing procurement,” he added.

In the same hearing, Senator Lorna Regina “Loren” B. Legarda proposed to cut all DPWH infrastructure projects by about 25% to 30%, noting overpricing on project costs as a “temporary corrective measure.”

Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV said that an across-the-board budget cut may be warranted if the DPWH fails to address overpricing.

“If there’s overpricing, we won’t be able to sign off in good conscience knowing that the design and cost of materials are overpriced,” Mr. Aquino said.

The Public Works chief said that some infrastructure projects of the agency have been found to be overpriced by up to 30% of the original costs.

“Because many of them are higher than the real cost of materials all over the country,” he added.

Mr. Dizon said that any saving generated from the cost-cutting measures could be utilized by the government for “more important or equally important services.”

Earlier, the DPWH’s 2026 budget was slashed to P625.78 billion, 28.9% lower than the original proposal of P881.31 billion, after Mr. Marcos ordered a “sweeping review” due to the corruption scandal. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Adrian H. Halili