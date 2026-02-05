MALACAÑANG on Thursday belied rumors that Philippine Sports Commission Chair Patrick C. Gregorio will replace Tourism Secretary Ma. Christina G. Frasco amid controversies over the latter’s leadership.

“As of now, there are no discussions yet about that,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told reporters via Viber in Filipino.

The rumors come as Ms. Frasco faces heightened scrutiny over promotional materials of the Department of Tourism (DoT) that prominently feature her, rather than Philippine tourist destinations.

In a Senate inquiry earlier this week, the Tourism secretary said she has given orders to regional offices to stop using promotional materials bearing her photos.

Ms. Castro earlier said the Tourism chief still enjoys the confidence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., despite the declining tourism rates in the country.

Philippine tourism recovery remains muted, with international arrivals in 2025 at about 5.9 million — well below the pre-pandemic peak of 8.3 million in 2019 and slightly below 2024 levels.

Government data last January showed continued weakness among foreign visitors, particularly from South Korea, while arrivals from the US, Japan and Australia provided limited support.

Officials are banking on visa reforms, expanded connectivity and marketing spending to lift arrivals toward a 6.7-million target in 2026. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana