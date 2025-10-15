THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday said that it is seeking additional budgetary allocation to fund its program to support victims of human rights violations.

During the agency’s budget hearing, CHR Chairperson Richard P. Palpal-latoc said that they are requiring additional funds in the 2026 national spending plan to fund its financial assistance program.

“There is an increase in the demand for granting financial assistance,” Mr. Palpal-latoc said. “In the previous years, we were constrained to reduce the amount from the original rate of P30,000 to P10,000 per case because we cannot sustain the program.”

Under the 2026 national expenditure plan, the CHR was allocated P16 million for the program, from its proposed P51 million.

Finance committee head Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian suggested that the agency tap the Department of Social Welfare and Development to address the needs of human rights victims.

“Maybe, you can tap into the funds of DSWD. They have the funding, and their social services program are quite flexible,” he added.

Human Rights Protection Program provides financial assistance to victims of grave human rights abuses involving violations on child rights, gender-based violence, right to life, security cases involving disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and detentions. — Adrian H. Halili