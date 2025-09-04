SENATE PRESIDENT Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Thursday said that he has issued subpoenas to summon contractors and Public Works officials allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects, as the Senate continues its probe next week.

“No stone should be left unturned in the inquiry into these highly questionable flood control projects that cost taxpayers in billions of pesos and caused nightmares and sufferings for many Filipinos.” Mr. Escudero said in a statement.

“Let the axe fall on all the personalities found guilty of scheming, conniving and carrying out fraudulent acts in the guise of legitimate taxpayer-funded flood control projects,” he added.

Mr. Escudero issued subpoenas against five contractors and three officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to attend the next Blue-ribbon Committee hearing into the anomalous flood control projects on Sept. 8.

The summons was signed at the recommendation of Committee Chairman Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta.

About P544 billion in public funds have been allocated for flood control nationwide since 2022, of which about P100 billion were cornered by the top 15 contractors named by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The Senate chief also signed a subpoena duces tecum for the highlights on Commission on Audit’s (CoA) report on the country’s flood control projects, as well as the copy of the responses of the respondents to the findings.

Earlier, CoA Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba ordered the initiation of a performance audit on government flood control projects across the country.

The Senate is currently investigating flood control projects after Mr. Marcos revealed in August that more than 6,000 flood control projects launched since 2022 lacked key details.

LOOKOUT BULLETIN

Also on Thursday, the Department of Justice said it has issued the initial batch of immigration lookout bulletin orders (ILBOs), which includes 43 individuals, including DPWH officials and contractors.

The ILBOs consolidated requests from the Blue-ribbon Committee and Public Works Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon’s office.

“The Secretary has signed the initial batch of ILBOs. This is the request of Senator Marcoleta from the Blue-ribbon Committee,” Justice Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV told reporters on Thursday.

Mr. Clavano added that Mr. Dizon’s request for additional ILBOs has now been processed and issued.

The named individuals are now prevented from leaving the country without clearance.

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer and Undersecretary Clarissa “Claire” A. Castro on Thursday confirmed that Mr. Dizon already dismissed the district engineer involved in a “ghost” project in Bulacan.

She added the dismissal of two other district engineers from the same province are also being processed.

She said that Mr. Dizon also recommended filing appropriate cases before the Office of the Ombudsman against the three officials, who have also been named in the Bureau of Immigration’s lookout bulletin.

Mr. Dizon is set to issue a perpetual blacklisting order against Wawao Builders, the contractor behind the P96.5-million flood control project, and SYMS Construction Trading, which handled a P55-million project, both in Bulacan, Ms. Castro said. — Adrian H. Halili and Erika Mae P. Sinaking