THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said reforms to curb corruption are already underway, following a US State Department report of misconduct by officials including solicitation of bribes.

“The reforms we introduced within my first 100 days were not reactionary. They were proactive measures rooted in our commitment to clean governance,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said in a statement on Thursday.

“These measures directly respond to the very issues highlighted in the US State Department report, and we will continue pushing forward with both short and long-term solutions.”

In its September 2025 report, US State Department Investment Climate Statements said the BoC is “still considered to be one of the most corrupt agencies in the country,” while saying corruption remains a major barrier in attracting investments.

It added that the US embassy received multiple reports from US firms of overly invasive searches, inconsistent customs charges, and solicitations of “facilitation fees” from agency officials.

Mr. Nepomuceno, who was announced as the new BoC chief in late June, launched sweeping anti-corruption initiatives in his first 100 days in office.

This includes the “No Take” policy banning bribery and unlawful monetary transactions and issued a memorandum prohibiting officials from holding financial interests in customs brokerage operations. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante