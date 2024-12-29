THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) and digital bank Maya Bank, Inc. have recently inked an agreement to enhance electronic payment systems for the Bureau’s operations.

In a statement over the weekend, Customs said the memorandum of agreement (MoA), signed on Dec.19, “outlines the integration of Maya’s payment gateway platform into the BoC’s operations.”

“This will enable stakeholders to pay miscellaneous fees and charges through various innovative channels, including online checkout, bills payment, PayMaya One POS [point of sale] terminals, and Smart Padala centers,” the BoC said.

Customs also added that the MoA extends to the collection of duties and taxes for goods processed under informal entry procedures via the Bureau’s ePayment Portal System.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said he is “looking forward to the” partnership with the Bureau of Treasury, the Development Bank of the Philippines, and Maya. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante