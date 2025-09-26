The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the prosecution of 21 individuals, including several lawmakers and Public Works officials, over their alleged involvement in anomalous infrastructure projects, the Justice department said.

In a statement, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said the NBI has recommended the prosecution of the 21 individuals for “case build-up” with the National Prosecution Service.

“No one is above the law, and no position, title or influence will shield you from accountability. Those named will be required to answer, under the rule of law, the serious allegations now standing against them,” the DoJ said.

The DoJ released the list which includes: Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” S. Co., Senator Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero, Senator Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva, Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, and former Senator Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla, Jr.

The list also includes Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo, former DPWH Bulacan District Engineer Henry C. Alcantara and DPWH engineers Brice Ericson P. Hernandez, Jaypee D. Mendoza and Arjay S. Domasig.

The DOJ noted that the individuals on the list are based on the sworn testimonies of Messrs. Alcantara, Hernandez, Mendoza, and Bernardo.

“Their statements provided the basis for identifying these individuals as having sufficient preliminary links to the acts under investigation,” it added.

Mr. Escudero was replaced as Senate president earlier this month after he admitted receiving campaign donations from a contractor but denied influencing contract awards.

Mr. Villanueva, Mr. Estrada and Mr. Revilla have also denied any hand in the flood control scam, while Mr. Co has called the allegations against him “false and baseless.”

The Philippine Senate is investigating irregularities in the DPWH flood-mitigation projects, which have received about P500 billion since 2022.

CO SAYS HE WILL RETURN TO THE COUNTRY

Meanwhile, Mr. Co, who is overseas, said he will return to the country to answer “false, baseless and politically charged” accusations against him.

In a Sept. 25 letter to House Speaker Faustino Dy III, Mr. Co expressed concern that his approved travel clearance was revoked while he is currently abroad for a scheduled medical treatment.

“I am saddened that my colleagues in the House of Representatives would deprive me of the time needed for medical care that I have long previously scheduled and gravely concerned that the decision to revoke my travel clearance was borne by pressure, rather than adherence to facts and procedure,” he said.

“I have every intention of returning to the Philippines. I am also intent on belying the false claims made against me before the proper forum.”

However, Mr. Co did not say when he will return to the country. — Almira Louise S. Martinez