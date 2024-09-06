Focusing on the Greater Manila Bay Area (GMBA) development can help boost the economy of provinces, an expert said on Thursday.

“Investment is the key. Investment will generate jobs. Kailangan natin ng negosyo [We need businesses],” Doctor Cecilio K. Pedro, President of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) said in a forum.

Through the proposed GMBA development, efforts to decentralize Manila will expedite.

“Puno na po ang Metro Manila [Metro Manila is already full], so let’s go to Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, and even Pampanga,” he said.

Following the same strategy used by Hong Kong, Macao, and Shenzhen will drive more investors in the country, Mr. Pedro said.

“Nakita namin yung modelo na maraming investments ang pumunta roon at biglang umunlad ang area na ito [We saw how this strategy attracted many investors and improved the economy of these areas].”

“We must focus on a special region..and then it will go to Visayas, Mindanao, in the future, copying a model – a model of excellence,” he added.

Once the investors see the improvement in doing business in the country, it will influence more investments in the provinces.

“Eventually they (will) go to other regions, other cities, other municipalities to do the same thing,” Mr. Pedro said.

Last Sunday, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Secretary Frederick D. Go said that he sees the GMBA development as a complementary initiative for the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The Luzon Economic Corridor’s flagship project aims to improve the logistics in Luzon through the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas cargo railway. – Almira Louise S. Martinez