The low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau has developed into Tropical Depression Isang and made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora.

Isang, the ninth tropical cyclone this year, was located in the vicinity of Casiguran, Aurora, moving westward at a speed of 15 km/hr, according to the 11:00 am tropical cyclone bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Tropical Depression Isang has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/hr and gustiness of up to 90 km/hr.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is in effect in several areas in Luzon, including the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

It is also raised over the northern portions and central portions of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, San Luis) and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Carranglan, Pantabangan, San Jose City).

Under TCWS No. 1, wind speeds of 39 to 61km/hr are expected with a minimal to minor threat to life and property.

PAGASA said that small seacrafts along the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan are advised not to venture out due to rough sea conditions.

Tropical Depression Isang is still expected to move generally westward, traversing Northern Luzon in the next 12 hours, then eventually exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning or afternoon. – Edg Adrian A. Eva