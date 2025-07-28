A RESOLUTION expressing the sense of the Senate on the Supreme Court (SC) ruling that junked the impeachment proceedings against Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio, is being considered in the chamber, a senator said on Monday.

Senator Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel said the ruling may have implications for impeachment proceedings, particularly the definition of what it means to “initiate” an impeachment case, as well as the Senate as a separate and co-equal branch of the government.

“What happens to the principle of separate and co-equal branches of government and the respect we have for one another? What happens to the rights of citizens to hold each of us, who work for the government, accountable?” she said in mixed English and Filipino in a media briefing.

“So, there are ongoing efforts to strike a balance, such as a resolution on the sense of the Senate, among other measures.”

Ms. Hontiveros said there are no talks yet whether a motion for reconsideration will be filed, but she said she expects to discuss how they will proceed with the trial of Ms. Duterte after the High Court’s recent ruling.

“The Senate Impeachment Trial Court is in session. The trial is ongoing — that is my presumption.”

“I am counting on the initial announcement of the presiding officer that we will sit as an impeachment court on July 29,” she said.

“Our top-of-mind concern is the recently issued decision of the Supreme Court. So we also need to agree on how we will proceed following this important development.”

House lawmakers on Sunday said that they will file a motion for reconsideration before the SC, noting factual errors in the court’s timeline and contrary to their official records.

“I hope that issue will be resolved as soon as possible, because I understand that this impeachment trial is still pending,” she added.

‘UNFAIR’ RULING

Meanwhile, three Senators on Monday called on the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling, which they described as “unfair.”

“Congress, acting in good faith and following prevailing jurisprudence, followed the law in initiating and transmitting the complaint,” Senators Hontiveros, Francis Pancratius “Kiko” N. Pangilinan, and Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV said in a joint statement.

They added that to retroactively apply a new definition of what it means to “initiate” an impeachment case, after the fact, would be like “changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

“It is unfair,” they said.

The High Court deemed the impeachment proceeding against Ms. Duterte as unconstitutional for its violation of the one-year ban on the filing of more than one complaint and the right to due process. The filing of any impeachment complaints against her must be filed by Feb. 6, next year.

“We call on our fellow citizens, on every institution that still believes in accountability, and on the Supreme Court itself: harmonize the seemingly conflicting provisions of the Constitution on Judicial review and the exclusive powers of Congress,” the senators said.

In contrary, Senator Maria Imelda R. Marcos called on her fellow senators to respect the Court’s ruling on the impeachment case of her ally.

“Respect and honor the decision of the Supreme Court. To my fellow senators — let’s get to work. Let’s take care of the welfare of the people,” Ms. Marcos told a separate news briefing.

Ms. Duterte, who is widely seen as a potential presidential contender in 2028, was impeached last February with the backing of more than 200 lawmakers — exceeding the one-third threshold required to transmit the charges to the Senate.

She faces accusations of secret fund misuse, unexplained wealth, destabilization and plotting the assassination of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his family, and the Speaker. She has denied all allegations. — Adrian H. Halili