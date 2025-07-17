BAGUIO CITY — State-run weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued on Thursday morning a storm surge warning for coastal areas in Cagayan and Isabela provinces as Typhoon Crising approaches.

PAGASA urged residents to take precautions, warning a storm surge of one to two meters is possible.

Affected areas in Cagayan include Abulug, Aparri, Baggao, Ballesteros, Buguey, Calayan, Claveria, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Pamplona, Peñablanca, Sanchez-Mira, Sta. Ana, and Sta. Teresita. In Isabela, Dinapigue, Divilacan, Maconacon, and Palanan.

PAGASA urges the public to avoid shorelines and cancel all sea activities due to potential danger. The agency also advises continuous monitoring of advisories for possible expanded warnings. — Artemio A. Dumlao