THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it is expecting around a million registrants for the upcoming village and youth council polls as it opens registration from Aug. 1 to 10.

“For the eleven days, our estimate is already at one million,” Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia told reporters in Filipino, according to a voice recording from his office.

“It’s better if we stick to that target since we are conducting registration across the entire Philippines.”

The poll body expects that many Filipinos who were unable to vote in the previous election will take the opportunity to reactivate or renew their registration. It is also banking on the interest of younger Filipinos who were left out in the last polls to register for the first time.

“This is their chance to register, vote, and participate in the upcoming village and youth council elections,” he added.

The upcoming polls are scheduled for Dec. 1, but a bill pending President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s signature seeks to move this to November 2026.

The Philippines concluded its midterm elections last May 12 as Filipinos elected Senators, members of the House of Representatives, and thousands of local officials. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana