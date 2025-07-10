A RESOLUTION seeking a congressional probe into the millions worth of alleged unpaid claims to private hospitals by the government was filed at the House of Representatives on Thursday.

In a statement, Party-list Rep. Leila M. de Lima said she filed House Resolution No. 46 after reports that private hospitals in Batangas have stopped accepting guarantee letters under a state-run medical assistance program for indigent patients due to alleged unsettled payments.

“This has been a perennial issue that should urgently be addressed once and for all,” she said in a statement. “It burdens patients and their families with additional fear if they could get assistance from the government in medical expenses.”

The government should provide “clear mechanisms” that would allow private hospitals to quickly settle inexpensive medical procedures to ease their financial burden, she said.

“These unpaid debts affect hospitals’ financial stability and operating expenses, including salaries for healthcare professionals and staff,” said Ms. De Lima. “This is alarming because it impacts their operations and services.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio