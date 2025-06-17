PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. retained his Presidential Communications Office (PCO) chief amid his Cabinet revamp, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin told reporters in a Viber chat that Mr. Marcos decided to keep acting PCO Secretary Jaybee C. Ruiz, who was installed in the position in February 2025.

In a separate statement, the veteran journalist said the “fresh mandate” is an “honor and responsibility.”

“Together, we will continue to be invaluable partners in the fight against fake news and in empowering our fellow Filipinos through truthful, timely, and transparent communication,” he added.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said 17 courtesy resignations were accepted in the PCO but was unclear if the agency would find replacements for them.

In his June 16 video blog, the President said the entire bureaucracy is under continuous review, criticizing the culture of “business as usual,” which affects progress and development in the country.

He said underperforming officials, regardless of personal ties, have already been quietly replaced at lower levels.

This came a month after he publicly called for a “bold reset” of his administration, signaling dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of government service delivery halfway through his six-year term. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana