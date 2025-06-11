THE COMMISSION on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, who will assume office on July 31.

“She possesses the gravitas, wisdom, and commitment that the post demands. I therefore respectfully urge this Commission to confirm her appointment as Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines,” Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada said in a sponsorship speech.

Ms. Lazaro will replace current Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo, who was re-assigned as the Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The constitutional body also approved the appointment of Housing (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who will succeed Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar after he was reassigned as presidential adviser for the Pasig River development.

Both secretaries were recently appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. following a sweeping review of his Cabinet members.

The CA had also confirmed the appointment of 118 generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. — Adrian H. Halili