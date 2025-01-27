TOBACCO leaf production increased 7.45% to 45.4 million kilograms in 2024, with more farmers encouraged to plant by export opportunities and local government prodding, according to the National Tobacco Administration (NTA).

NTA Deputy Administrator Nestor C. Casela said on Monday that the output boost was accompanied by a weakening of buying prices for leaf tobacco to P129.04 per kilogram in 2024 from the P137.32 per kilo average reported for 2023.

“Our tobacco became competitive in international markets. Aside from that, local government units’ share (of tobacco taxes) is higher; that’s why they are so motivated to encourage their farmers to plant more,” Mr. Casela told reporters on the sidelines of the International Tobacco Summit.

He added that China, the top producer of tobacco, reduced its production, opening the door for more Philippine tobacco to enter the global market.

Virginia tobacco output rose to 16.79 million kilos from 14.77 million, Native tobacco output increased to 20.98 million kilos from 20.59 million, while Burley tobacco output rose to 7.63 million kilos from 6.89 million.

Philippine Tobacco Growers Association President Saturnino Distor also attributed the increase in production to corn farmers switching to tobacco.

“Corn farmers are having problems with the fall army worms,” Mr. Distor said on the sidelines of the summit.

Fall army worms feed on more than 80 crop species including corn, rice, sorghum, and vegetables.

The NTA also reported that the number of tobacco farmers in 2024 grew to 43,098 from 40,786 tallied the prior year.

Land area planted to tobacco rose to 25,926 hectares from 25,309 hectares a year earlier.

For 2025, the NTA is targeting output of 45.58 million kilos, which if realized would be a 0.4% increase from 2024.

Mr. Distor said the production goal for the year will likely be met due to better climate conditions compared to 2024, when the country faced the impact of El Niño and La Niña. — Adrian H. Halili