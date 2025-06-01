BAGUIO CITY — Key projects in Baguio City’s circular economy project, “Pansa-nopen Tayo,” will be funded by the European Union-Green Economy Programme in the Philippines (EU-GEPP) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The EU-GEPP will put up funds for the purchase of facilities and equipment for managing organic and plastic wastes of the city amounting to approximately P20 million.

Aside from this, the EU-GEPP provided grants to implement community programs for circular economy programs in partnership with civil society organizations, micro small and medium enterprises, and other community partners.

An $80,000 grant is intended for the integration of the informal waste sector and the gender equality, disability and social inclusion groups through circular economy business models and setting in place of materials recovery systems.

Another grant amounting to $30,000 was approved for programs to advance behavioral change through information-education-communication campaigns on circular economy and the promotion of “Pansa-nopen Tayo” concept.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong thanked the EU-GEPP and the UNDP for their full support to the city’s thrust to transition to circular economy, which he said aligns with the city’s overall development agenda.

Dr. Marjorie Balay-as, UNDP Local Government Unit (LGU) and Stakeholder Engagement Specialist said the EU-GEPP and UNDP recognize the city’s dedication and determination to pursue the program since its inception in October last year.

Baguio City was praised for being the first LGU to complete and submit its circular economy work plans among the Green LGUs Project grantees in the country. Its work plans were also cited for being clear, comprehensive, and reflective of the social inclusivity thrust of the circular economy program.

In May, the UNDP facilitated the procurement of the identified materials and equipment to expedite circular economy projects. These include the construction of three Black Soldier Fly facilities at Irisan, Dontogan, and North Sanitary Camp to manage food wastes.

Baguio City will also receive six shredders and one glass pulverizer for the six pilot barangays of Bakakeng Central, Guisad, Irisan, Gibraltar, Lucnab and Dominican Mirador to enable them to manage special wastes.

Also in the pipeline are three light trucks for the collection of food waste and six utility vehicles for the collection of plastic and organic wastes.

According to Mr. Magalong, the UNDP will also provide information technology equipment to support the city government’s advocacy and education initiatives for circular economy and data tracking in support of the implementation of the mayor’s executive order enhancing the extended producer responsibility readiness to manage plastic wastes. — Artemio A. Dumlao