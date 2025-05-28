A FORMER congressman accused of killing his political rival was rearrested in Timor Leste on Tuesday evening, his lawyer confirmed.

According to former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr.’s lawyer, Ferdinand S. Topacio, as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Mr. Teves “was taken from his residence in Dili” along with his Timorese counsel, Dr. Joao Serra, by the immigration police.

“The two are presently detained in the compound of the Ministry of the Interior. Mr. Teves has counsel inside the compound,” he told reporters in a Viber chat on Wednesday.

Mr. Topacio said there was no warrant, or any written authority shown to Mr. Teves and Mr. Serra.

In a separate statement, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said the move showed the Timorese government does not want Mr. Teves in their territory.

“We await their action — whether he would simply be deported for being an undocumented foreigner or extradited forthwith pursuant to our pending application,” spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV said.

In a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, Mr. Topacio said the legal team of Mr. Teves has filed a petition for habeas corpus in Dili, seeking to compel authorities to justify his sudden arrest and impending deportation to Manila.

Mr. Teves is accused of killing Negros Oriental governor Roel R. Degamo and others. He has been seeking asylum in the Southeast Asian nation, but his passport was cancelled by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DoJ said this made him an undocumented foreigner.

“We are ready to arrange the transfer of custody by the most expeditious means once we are clarified on this issue,” Mr. Clavano added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana