THE Department of Energy (DoE) on Tuesday has assured the Island of Samar of continuous supply of petroleum products amid the rehabilitation of the 51-year-old San Juanico bridge.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoE said it has coordinated with government agencies and industry stakeholders to address logistical concerns in deliveries of petroleum products to the province.

The 2.16-kilometer bridge connecting the islands of Samar and Leyte is currently off-limits to heavy vehicles, following a May 8 directive from the Department of Public Works and Highways. Under the new guidelines, only vehicles with a gross weight of up to 3 tons are allowed to pass.

However, the new weight restriction effectively prohibits the passage of standard fuel tankers, which typically weigh between 19 to 20 metric tons for a 10,000-liter load. All petroleum deliveries to Samar have traditionally relied on land transport.

According to the DoE, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council approved prioritizing oil tankers in the roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessel loading queues.

Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon assured the DoE that the RORO port in Basey, Samar will be made ready to accommodate fuel shipments

Meanwhile, Insular Oil Corp., a local petroleum player which operates a fuel storage depot in northern Samar, agreed to accommodate petroleum deliveries from both major oil companies and independent players.

“The DoE remains committed to safeguarding the energy security of Samar and its people. By working hand-in-hand with government agencies and oil industry partners, we are confident in our shared ability to rise above these challenges with unity, urgency, and purpose,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera