THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the creation of 16,000 new teaching positions to ensure sufficient manpower in public schools.

In a statement, the DBM said this was the first tranche of the 20,000 positions targeted for creation in 2025.

These positions include Teacher I (15,343) with salary grade 11, special science teachers (157) with Salary Grade 13, and special education teachers (500) with Salary Grade 14.

“The P4.194 billion needed to fund the new items will come from Department of Education’s (DepEd) built-in appropriations under the 2025 General Appropriations Act, specifically earmarked for hiring new school personnel,” the DBM said.

In accordance with the election ban, which took effect from March 28 to May 11, the release of appointments and Notices of Organization, Staffing, and Compensation Action takes effect only after the election period.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said these new posts will support DepEd’s initiative to scale up the teaching workforce across kindergarten, elementary, junior high school, senior high school, and the alternative learning system.

“For added flexibility, the Senior High School teaching positions will be created at the division level, allowing School Division Superintendents to transfer or reassign them to where they’re most needed,” the DBM said.

This arrangement approved in 2016 by the Budget department seeks to prevent duplication and ensures efficient deployment.

DepEd said for the school year 2024-2025, over 27.012 million students had enrolled in elementary and high schools nationwide. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante