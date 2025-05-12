THE Philippine Navy deployed three warships near western Mindanao, aiming to establish a strategic presence and deter potential threats that could disrupt peace amid the country’s elections.

In a statement late Sunday, it said three coastal patrol boats, including one carrying elite troops, conducted maritime security operations along the coast of a southern Philippine island.

“The deployment also highlights the Navy’s crucial role in enhancing mobility and providing logistical support, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” it said.

“Given the region’s complex security environment, the strategic presence of naval assets significantly bolsters the AFP’s (Armed Forces of the Philippines) capacity to deter threats and preserve peace during the election period,” it added.

Elections in the southern Philippines are often marred by violence due to the presence of local political families in the region grappling for influence during poll campaigns in an attempt to remain in power.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday said it deployed a high-speed response boat in Masbate province to help local authorities respond to election-related issues that may arise during the polls.

The coast guard’s Bicol province detachment said it will hold maritime patrols within its locality to help address “any acts of violence” and to help in peacekeeping by rapidly responding to security issues. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio