THE HOUSE human rights committee on Tuesday invited ex-Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte to its hearing investigating human rights violations in his deadly drug war.

Also invited to the hearing were Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa, Mr. Duterte’s police chief, and former Senator Leila M. de Lima, who ended up in jail after criticizing the state’s anti-illegal narcotics campaign.

They were all invited to the next House hearing after June 26, Manila Rep. and committee Chairman Bienvenido M. Abante, Jr. told Tuesday’s hearing.

“Much as I would want to give courtesy to the former president and Senator Bato dela Rosa, because of the gravity of the testimony of these victims, they should face these people and hear their complaints,” he added.

“What I am saying is, perhaps, the former president would look into his own heart and realize what he has done in the past six years.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio