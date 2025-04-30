THE Presidential Palace is “alarmed” by the arrest of an alleged Chinese spy near the Commission on Elections (Comelec) main office in Manila amid concerns about China’s interference in the upcoming midterm elections in the Philippines.

“It’s quite alarming, and… President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., has this trust in the intelligence agents who made the operation. So, we will just have to wait for the final investigation on that matter,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Clarissa A. Castro said at a news briefing.

When asked if the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, has been ordered for questioning, Ms. Castro deferred the question to Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said it has taken note of the situation, in response to a Viber message seeking comment.

Also on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said if the person is a foreigner, then there is a violation of Immigration Law and that can become a non-bailable case.

Authorities on Sunday apprehended a Chinese national found with suspected surveillance equipment near the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has not ruled out the possibility that any data gathered could potentially be used to influence the upcoming elections.

It monitored the suspects’ activities for five days before taking action on Tuesday, just as they were about to switch vehicles.

During the operation, authorities apprehended one of the suspects.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia assured the public there is no cause for concern, as no election data is stored at the Comelec headquarters.

He also stated that a system check was conducted, and no compromise was fowund. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana