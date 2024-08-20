EXECUTIVE secretary Lucas P. Bersamin has asked the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the passport of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, weeks after she supposedly left the country.

She has been accused of cuddling illegal offshore gaming operators in her town in northern Philippines, which she denies.

The memo signed by Mr. Bersamin on Aug. 20 was addressed to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo.

Stephen L. David, Ms. Guo’s lawyer, in a statement said they relied on her assurances that she was still in the country.

In the memo, Mr. Bersamin cited reports that Ms. Guo, who he said is also identified as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, had left the country.

He cited a criminal complaint against Ms. Guo for human trafficking, adding that “other cases are likewise being prepared for her alleged involvement” in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations.

The Justice department said it would investigate how the mayor escaped and who helped her. “Every single individual who backed or participated in the illegal exit of… Guo from the country will be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said in a statement.

Manila Rep. Joel R. Chua said heads should roll for Ms. Guo’s escape. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio