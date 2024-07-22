THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launched its Mobile Command Center in time for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

“The MCC is equipped with state-of-the-art communication systems such as a portable command and dispatch system, multimode radio and remote CCTVs and drone capabilities,” MMDA acting Chairman Romando S. Artes said in a statement.

“It could be used for monitoring significant events like the President’s annual SONA and during times of disasters and road emergencies,” he added.

The center also has a satellite internet service and a surveillance system with eight deployable cameras that can be monitored through a video wall.

Mr. Artes said the MMDA would work with the Interior and Local Government department and national police so its center could be used during emergencies.

The center aims to improve traffic management and public safety monitoring across Metro Manila. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana