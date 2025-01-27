A Department of Justice (DoJ) official on Monday said the petitioners in the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine case might have a better chance of obtaining justice if they pursue a civil case rather than a criminal one after it withdrew charges against health officials.

“The remedy may not be criminal. There could be claims of civil damages whoever may be held responsible,” Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez told reporters in an ambush interview in Manila City.

“We’re not saying there is an obligation — we don’t want to speculate — but it is up to their lawyers to craft a legal strategy that could provide them with some assistance and support, particularly in seeking compensation for all their suffering. It’s truly a very difficult situation.”

This comes after the DoJ junked 98 Dengvaxia complaints, dismissing criminal charges against former Health Secretary Janette L. Garin and other officials.

The charges involve the deaths of 98 children who were inoculated with the anti-dengue vaccine.

In a resolution dated Jan. 10, and signed by Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, the prosecutor general was directed to withdraw the charges filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court against Ms. Garin, along with co-respondents.

“In the scheme of things that transpired involving Dengvaxia, we found that the step-by-step procedures undertaken by respondents-appellants, leading to the implementation of the program, do not exhibit inexcusable lack of precaution to hold them liable for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide,” the resolution read.

The DoJ added that no causal link could be established between the Dengvaxia vaccination of school children, and the deaths cited in the victims’ complaint-affidavit. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana