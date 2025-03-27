BAGUIO CITY — Abra policemen are seeking support and cooperation from the community amid the recent spate of killings in the province.

From Feb. 28 to March 26, there have been at least eight victims of killings, most of whom were connected to electoral candidates in the municipal and provincial governments.

The latest fatalities include a teacher and a dentist shot by a gunman late afternoon Wednesday in Bangued, the provincial capital.

The Abra provincial police said steps are being undertaken to solve the killings and gun-related attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Abra police provincial director Col. Gilbert Fati-ig stressed they are committed to maintain peace and order in the province.

He also urged citizens to report or provide any information that may lead to the identification of the suspects including masterminds behind these attacks and killings. — Artemio A. Dumlao