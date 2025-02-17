A PHILIPPINE senator on Monday called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to sign the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, which would enable better benefits for health volunteers.

“There should be no obstacles to signing it because it has undergone thorough study, especially in terms of funding,” Senate Minority Leader Aquilino L. Pimentel III said in a statement in Filipino.

Senate Bill No. 2838, the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, which Senate approved on third reading on Feb. 3, seeks to provide more training and benefits for village healthcare workers nationwide.

Other benefits include monthly honoraria, transportation allowance, hazard allowance, insurance coverage, health emergency allowance during public health emergencies, and opportunities for further education and career advancement.

“Our Barangay Health Workers have been waiting for this law for a long time. We hope that the President will sign it without any obstacles,” he added.

The Philippines has more than 400,000 village health workers, according to Mr. Pimentel.

“Our (Barangay Health Workers) have been serving our communities for a long time, especially during the pandemic. It is time to give them the benefits and support they deserve, he added.

Registered Barangay Health Workers will be given a month honorarium of not less than P3,000, while certified health workers may get up to P5,000 per month. — Adrian H. Halili