COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro police and a ministry in the autonomous region have set up a telecommunications cooperation framework meant to hasten regional peacebuilding activities.

Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin P. Tago told reporters on Wednesday that officials of the Bangsamoro Telecommunications Commission (BTC) and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) now have an agreement binding both to cooperate in putting communication facets needed in maintaining law and order in the autonomous region.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications-BARMM, through the BTC, is aiming to maximize the connectivity of police stations, city, and provincial police offices to telecoms facilities in the autonomous region.

The BTC and PRO-BAR will also jointly prevent the use of two-way radios and prohibited telecommunications signal boosters by BARMM residents. — John Felix M. Unson