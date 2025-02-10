ALLIES of the Duterte clan filed a complaint before the Ombudsman on Monday, accusing House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and other lawmakers of falsifying legislative documents and engaging in graft in relation to the alleged P241 billion worth of insertions to the 2025 national budget.

The complainants, led by Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez, accused Mr. Romualdez, Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe, ex-chairman of the Committee on Appropriations Elizaldy S. Co and acting chairman of the appropriations panel Stella Luz A. Quimbo, for committing at least 12 counts of falsification of legislative documents, under Article 170 of the Revised Penal Code and 12 counts of violations of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices.

The 30-page complaint cited a podcast episode where former President Rodrigo R. Duterte raised concerns over the alleged P241-billion insertions, which replaced blank items in the approved bicam report.

The complainants also argued that the insertions were “not mere correction of typographical, grammatical, or printing error.”

In a Viber chat with reporters, Mr. Dalipe said passing the 2025 General Appropriations Act is a constitutional duty of Congress, not a criminal act.

He added the budget undergoes thorough deliberations in Congress before presidential approval, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“This process adheres to the checks and balances enshrined in our Constitution, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility,” he added.

The offices of the other named respondents did not immediately respond to Viber chats seeking comments. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana