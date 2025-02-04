COTABATO CITY — Close to a hundred marginalized Moro villagers in Bangsamoro town in Cotabato benefited from an eye care mission on Monday.

Municipal officials and barangay leaders in Kapalawan, one of the eight newly established Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato said on Tuesday that 95 residents of Barangay Nasapian received free reading glasses during the outreach activity.

The outreach was led by Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr. and a medical team from the Deseret Foundation.

Six residents who have cataract and pterygium have also been scheduled for surgery.

Local executives said the joint outreach team of the regional lawmaker Mr. Sinolinding, and his superior, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, had treated more than 2,000 eye patients in Kapalawan alone in the past seven months. — John Felix M. Unson