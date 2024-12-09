A HOUSE of Representatives committee is looking at “strictly” regulating the use of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF), its chairman said on Monday amid issues hounding Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio’s utilization of her covert budget.

Manila Rep. Joel R. Chua, who heads the House good government panel, said they are preparing two proposed laws to address “shortcomings” on the policy governing the use of CIF.

He added that “lenient” rules over secret funds could lead to its misuse, just like what is being accused against Ms. Duterte.

Ms. Duterte is being questioned by congressmen for her use of P612.5 million worth of CIF under the Office of the Vice-President’s (OVP) budget in 2022 and the Department of Education (DepEd) in 2023, when she sat as its secretary.

The OVP did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

“It’s time to implement stricter rules on the use of confidential funds for confidential expenses,” Mr. Chua told congressmen in Filipino. “We aim to address the seemingly lenient guidelines outlined in Joint Circular 2015-01.”

“Once confidential funds have served their purpose, there is no reason for them not to be disclosed and made transparent,” he added.

The directive allowed the use of secret funds for surveillance and intelligence gathering, according to the joint instruction by the Commission on Audit and the Departments of National Defense, Budget, and Interior and Local Government.

The good government panel is also looking at changing the regulations for disbursement officers of secret funds, said Mr. Chua, noting the need to tweak the bond amounts for its spending.

A special disbursement officer oversees the spending and liquidation of cash advances to be spent by an agency within a specific period and according to its intended purpose. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio