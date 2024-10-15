THE Philippine government will ensure that it continues to deliver services to the province of Sulu after a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that said it is not part of the Bangsamoro region, Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) said on Tuesday.

“The National Government (NG) will exert all efforts to ensure a smooth transition, taking a whole-of-government approach to continuously deliver essential services in the region,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said during the IGRB’s 20th meeting on Oct. 11.

The SC on Sept. 9 ruled that Sulu is not part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) after the province rejected the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

BARMM Education Minister and IGRB Co-Chairperson Mohagher M. Iqbal called on the need to safeguard the interest of Sulu’s residents.

In response, the IGRB formed a technical working group tasked to develop guidelines to ensure “minimal disruption to essential services” in the province.

The body will also coordinate with the Office of the Executive Secretary for the issuance of a written directive to the affected offices of the Bangsamoro Government, National Government, and local government unit to ensure its state offices continue their operations.

The IGRB is an intergovernmental body tasked to resolve issues between NG and the Bangsamoro Government.

The BARMM will file an appeal on the exclusion of Sulu in the region, Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun said last month. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz