By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

FURTHER delays in mass transport projects may complicate property developers’ expansion plans outside the National Capital Region (NCR), as improved connectivity is a key factor in unlocking new growth areas, analysts said.

“One way to temper the lackluster demand in Metro Manila is to be more aggressive in expanding outside the capital region; developers are also hinging their expansion on these infrastructure projects,” Joey Roi H. Bondoc, director and head of research at Colliers Philippines, said by telephone.

“These delays will likely stall the development strategies of developers outside Metro Manila,” he added.

Among the causes of delays in major mass transport projects are right-of-way (RoW) issues, budget constraints, and procurement and technical challenges.

“Infrastructure project delays may affect the credibility of the National Government in delivering economy-enhancing projects, which, in turn, could indirectly negate investor appetite for the Philippines,” Havitas Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan F. Caro said in an e-mail.

For instance, delays in the North–South Commuter Railway (NSCR) could affect key developments outside Metro Manila.

The Department of Transportation recently established a Flagship Project Management Office to accelerate the implementation of key mass transportation projects, including addressing RoW challenges.

Big-ticket projects under its monitoring include the NSCR, the Metro Manila Subway Project, the EDSA Busway Project, the EDSA Greenways Project, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, and the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project.

Both investor and buyer confidence rely on the timely delivery of public infrastructure projects, said Spike Alphonsus Ching, project director at PH1 World Developers.

“Delays or unmet expectations could erode confidence, particularly for developments meant to benefit from these projects. However, once these projects are completed, we expect a positive impact on the market, as enhanced connectivity unlocks new growth opportunities for both investors and property owners,” he said in an e-mail.

Delays in mass transport projects could also affect the development of luxury properties, which are primarily located outside the capital region.

“You can’t live there if you can’t get there,” Bill Barnett, executive director of Thailand-based hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks, said in an e-mail.

Mr. Barnett added that mass transportation infrastructure is necessary to further develop metropolitan areas in the countryside.

“For luxury real estate like branded residences, there is strong opportunity outside traditional areas like Makati, BGC (Bonifacio Global City), and the Bay Area, but the catalyst for change has to be a large-scale commitment to mass transport,” he also said.