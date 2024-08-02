Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary for MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) Development Group Ma. Cristina A. Roque was appointed as the acting secretary of DTI, according to the Palace.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Ms. Roque following outgoing Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual’s resignation effective Aug. 2.

“Undersecretary Roque has been instrumental in leading the MSME Development Group within DTI, executing various programs and initiatives focused on MSMEs,” the PCO said.

It added that the President sees Ms. Roque’s dedication and leadership in the MSME sector make her an excellent choice for the position. – Justine Irish DP. Tabile