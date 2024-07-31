THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday said it had seized 9,428 noncompliant products, mostly household appliances, worth P9.3 million during an inspection of two warehouses in Plaridel, Bulacan on July 3.

Authorities seized 656 units of unbranded and uncertified items worth P638,852 from the first warehouse including helmets and visors, electric rice cookers, self-ballasted LED lamps, extension cord sets and electric food mixers, it said in a statement.

The larger haul valued at P8.7 million came from the second warehouse with 8,772 units of confiscated noncompliant electric rice cookers, induction cookers, electric ovens, electric blenders, washing machines, electric fans and electric multi-cookers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile