THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said it is aiming to streamline the permit processes for water supply and wastewater projects.

“Our objective is to address issues on overlapping regulations, remove unnecessary requirements, and come up with standard processing times,” ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez said at a signing ceremony on Thursday.

“We have to speed up the permit process so that emergency repairs can be done within 24 hours or a maximum of 48 hours,” he added.

On Thursday, ARTA signed a joint memorandum circular (JMC), which prescribes streamlined processes and requirements for permits to construct, install, restore, rehabilitate, repair, and maintain water supply and wastewater systems.

“This circular directly responds to the challenges we have all seen for years: the delays due to overlapping permits, lack of coordination among agencies, and the burdensome requirements that slow down the construction and restoration of critical water infrastructure,” he said.

“With the finalization of this JMC, we are putting into motion reforms that will standardize permit timelines, integrate barangay clearances, clarify technical requirements, and introduce accountability mechanisms to prevent unnecessary delays,” he added.

Key features of the JMC include the integration of barangay clearances into city/municipal-level processes, standardized processing timelines compliant with the Ease of Doing Business Act, clear delineation of permitting authority, and a unified excavation clearance system.

“Full implementation of the JMC will proceed following the formal signing by all concerned agencies,” ARTA said.

“The implementation will be chaired by the Department of Public Works and Highways and co-chaired by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which will oversee rollout efforts, compliance monitoring, and stakeholder coordination,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile