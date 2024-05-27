THE Joint Foreign Chambers (JFC) declared support Monday for legislative action that will overhaul the governance framework for Philippine airports following flight delays at the Manila gateway.

In a statement, the JFC said it sent a letter to the Senate callings for the approval of “crucial” amendments to the Civil Aviation Authority Act, citing the need for changes after flights at Manila airport were delayed due to technical issues.

“These reforms are essential to enhancing the safety, efficiency, and overall quality of both domestic and international airports in the Philippines,” the JFC said.

The group, in particular, said that the amendments aimed to enhance Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (CAAP) safety oversight by enhancing its human resource development, fortifying its board and aligning the agency to global standards.

The JFC also called for the creation of the Philippine Airports Authority to separate the regulator and operator functions of the CAAP.

The JFC also backed the creation of the Philippine Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate accidents and improve safety.

“The letter comes after numerous flights in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last week were delayed due to technical issues with the navigation air traffic management system,” the JFC added.

The chambers said reforms were also recommended last year following the legislative inquiry into the air traffic management glitch at the airport.

The JFC is a coalition of the American, Australia-New Zealand, Canadian, European, Japanese, and South Korean chambers and the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Inc.

The group comprises 3,000 members currently engaged in $100 billion worth of trade and $30 billion worth of investment in the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile