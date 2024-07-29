THE DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday said it had deployed its hazardous waste disposal and laboratory teams as it continues to monitor and contain the spread of the oil spill in Bataan province.

“We also activated the hazardous transport companies that we use,” Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in a statement. “The laboratories are already there, and if this waste will be disposed of and treated if it ever comes and needs to be collected, it would be through the DENR.”

A marine tanker carrying 1,494 metric tons of industrial fuel sank in rough seas off the coastal town of Limay, Bataan in northern Philippines on July 25, causing a large oil spill, authorities said.

An aerial survey by the Philippine Coast Guard showed an oil slick spreading roughly two nautical miles and being driven by strong waves.

It said the waters where the ship sank are close to Manila, and there was a “big danger” the spill could reach the capital.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier ordered the Environment department to assess the damage.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) has implemented measures to determine the effects of the oil spill on air and water quality.

“The EMB is in charge of determining water quality and air quality of the area, and what is really happening in the water bodies near the shore and onshore,” she said.

She added that the agency would continue monitoring the effects of the oil spill on local marine ecosystems.

“We are also concerned about ecosystems,” she said. “Our mangroves, the areas for fisheries, the fishponds, the seafood growing areas will not be affected by this oil spill.”

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in a bulletin said it had not issued a fishing ban over the adjacent waters unaffected by the spill.

It added that fish caught in surrounding waters of Bataan had passed sensory analysis tests.

“BFAR closely monitors catch landings to ensure that unloaded catch has no traces of oil, as well as conducts sensory analysis of fish samples from surrounding waters,” it said.

“Fish samples from Bataan (Limay, Orion, Balanga City and Samal) tested on July 29 for taste (cooked fish), raw odor and cooked odor all passed the sensory analysis,” BFAR added.

The agency said third-party tests would also be conducted to determine if oil and grease, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were present.

“Fisherfolk are urged to promptly report any oil slick sighting, avoid contaminated areas, use personal protective equipment when necessary, immediately harvest shellfish or fish in the surrounding area and prevent further contamination by maintaining proper waste disposal and regular boat maintenance,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili