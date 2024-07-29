AGRICULTURAL damage from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina had reached P696.87 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a bulletin, the agency said the damage covered 13,312 metric tons (MT) of crops across 35,146 hectares of farmland.

It added that about 30,827 farmers and fisherfolk had been affected.

The DA said 72.4% or 25,451 hectares of affected crops were deemed recoverable, while the rest or 9,695 hectares could no longer be recovered.

Rice made up 81.8% of the total damage, spanning 10,442 hectares. Total volume lost was estimated at 9,102 MT worth P570.1 million.

Corn losses hit P65.02 million, with volume estimated at 3,104 MT. Damage to high-value crops reached 1,105 MT worth P58.9 million.

Livestock damage hit 5,593 heads worth P1.17 million, while damage to farm infrastructure, machinery and equipment reached P1.6 million. — Adrian H. Halili