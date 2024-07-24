Several bus trips were canceled and put on hold due to the worsening weather conditions in Metro Manila brought on by Typhoon Carina.

As of 11 AM, the following trips of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) were suspended and put on hold:

Baclaran-Nichols – some areas in Pasay are not passable, stop ops until further notice

ALL TPUJ – some areas in Manila are not passable, stop ops until further notice

Nasugbu via Ternate – Cancelled Trips until 2130PM

San Jose Nueva Ecija – canceled trips not passable as of 0759H

MOA-BUENDIA – canceled trips diverted to Aseana loop, BGC, Sapang-Palay/Fairview

BAGUIO CITY – trips on hold

SAN CARLOS PANGASINAN – trips on hold

DAGUPAN – trips on hold

Olongapo City – trips on hold

Meanwhile, trips to Sucat will resume its operations. – Almira Louise S. Martinez