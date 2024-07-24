Home The Nation Typhoon Carina halts several bus trips from PITX
Several bus trips were canceled and put on hold due to the worsening weather conditions in Metro Manila brought on by Typhoon Carina.
As of 11 AM, the following trips of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) were suspended and put on hold:
- Baclaran-Nichols – some areas in Pasay are not passable, stop ops until further notice
- ALL TPUJ – some areas in Manila are not passable, stop ops until further notice
- Nasugbu via Ternate – Cancelled Trips until 2130PM
- San Jose Nueva Ecija – canceled trips not passable as of 0759H
- MOA-BUENDIA – canceled trips diverted to Aseana loop, BGC, Sapang-Palay/Fairview
- BAGUIO CITY – trips on hold
- SAN CARLOS PANGASINAN – trips on hold
- DAGUPAN – trips on hold
- Olongapo City – trips on hold
Meanwhile, trips to Sucat will resume its operations. – Almira Louise S. Martinez