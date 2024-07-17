A CONGRESSMAN on Wednesday filed a resolution seeking an investigation of the proliferation of fake Philippine documents after about 1,200 fake birth certificates were found to have been issued to foreigners at just one civil registry in Davao del Sur, Mindanao.

The fake birth certificates allowed the foreigners to buy plots of land, in violation of the 1987 Constitution, Lanao del Sur Rep. Ziaur-Rahman A. Adiong said in a statement.

“The resolution comes in the wake of multiple hearings by the House committee on public accounts, uncovering instances of land purchases by foreigners using falsified certificates of live birth and passports,” he said. “These documents were obtained through false statements and issued by local civil registrars.”

The National Bureau of Investigation earlier this week said 1,200 fake birth certificates have been issued to foreigners at a civil registry in Sta. Cruz town, Davao del Sur since 2016. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio