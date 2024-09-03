HOUSE of Representatives Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Tuesday facilitated the release of P390 million worth of financial aid for indigent Filipinos affected by severe Tropical Storm Yagi (Enteng)

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. instructed the release of the calamity aid to indigent residents of Metro Manila and Calabarzon after the storm flooded regions, displacing almost 40,000 Filipinos.

The P390-million cash assistance program will be sourced from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) budget.

“Through the DSWD AKAP Program, we are providing P10,000 to each of the affected families. While this may be a small step, I hope it offers some immediate relief and helps you begin the process of rebuilding,” Mr. Romualdez said in a statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio