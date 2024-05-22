DAVAO del Norte Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez got a slap on the wrist from his peers on Wednesday after calling on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to step down supposedly to ease tensions with China.

The House of Representatives voted to censure the former Speaker for conduct unbecoming of a congressman following an ethics committee probe.

In a 186-5-7 vote, congressmen agreed to reprimand Mr. Alvarez over his statements made against the President earlier this year.

An ethics complaint was lodged by Tagum City Mayor Rey T. Uy against Mr. Alvarez for his alleged chronic absences at the House of Representatives, libelous statements, and anti-government remarks he made at a political rally.

The House Ethics Committee initially unanimously voted to levy a 60-day suspension against the former Speaker. However, Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus M. Romualdo moved to reduce the penalty to being censured instead of a two-month suspension.

“The severity of a 60-day suspension appears disproportionate to the nature and context of his misconduct,” he said in plenary. “Censure would suffice in addressing the misconduct without being excessively harsh.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio