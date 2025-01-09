A LAWMAKER on Thursday urged the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and Commission on Audit (CoA) to investigate what he described as management “inefficiencies” of state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

The government should conduct “special audits” on PhilHealth to determine the root causes of inefficiencies hounding the state health insurer, said Manila Rep. Rolando M. Valeriano.

“One way to find out why PhilHealth is inefficient in its remittances to hospitals and database management is for the ARTA and CoA to conduct either separate or joint audits on PhilHealth,” he said in a statement.

PhilHealth did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Mr. Valeriano said audit discoveries by CoA could be used by ARTA and the audit commission to “determine underlying causes” for its alleged systemic issues, taking note of risks of duplicates in the state health insurer’s user information servers and lack of expanded policies for solo parents and those with disabilities. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio