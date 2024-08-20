THE HOUSE of Representatives on Tuesday ratified a bicameral conference committee report of a bill that seeks to boost the Philippines’ claim in the South China Sea by marking the boundaries of its maritime domain.

The Senate also ratified the proposed Maritime Zones Act on Monday.

The measure seeks to outline the Southeast Asian nation’s territorial and sovereign boundaries as it tries to enforce a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling favoring Manila’s claim over contested waters in the South China Sea. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio